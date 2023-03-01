Union Gospel Mission utilizing gym equipment from USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is working to help residents improve both their mental and physical health though some new services.

Among these services are two workout centers for men and women at the non-profit with new equipment donated by The University of Sioux Falls.

While the Mission has worked to offer some gym equipment and services in the past, the donated equipment will help to expand those services.

USF president, Dr. Brett Bradfield says this was a great way for the university to give back to the community while replacing gym equipment.

“This equipment was still useable especially for walking and those kinds of things and we felt that if someone else could use it then why not and so we ended up in this case giving it to Union Gospel and I’m glad that’s it’s been utilized,” said Dr. Brett Bradfield, Ed.D, USF president.

Union Gospel Mission’s men’s center co-director, Justin Heckel says this donation will be a huge boost for residents.

“Working out helps set easy goals and so you can start picking out a trend of setting easy goals again. You know, let’s work on getting to a place where we can up how much we’re lifting in this lift or let’s get up to being able to run for fifteen minutes straight or something like that,” said Justin Heckel, UGM men’s center co-director.

This in addition to providing a healthy outlet for those feeling overwhelmed.

“If they’re feeling frustrated with their situation they can come and get those feelings released through working out and it’s kind of helps them to put their focus more on the positive side of what they’re actually completing,” said Elly Heckel, UGM communications and marketing director.

Many residents have already expressed their excitement to get things going.

“I’ve heard some feedback saying, you guys are really trying to take care of us, you know it’s more than just offering a day room to sit down in between the hours of working, it goes beyond that,” said Elly.

Saying how beneficial these programs can be for those struggling with homelessness.

“We’re hoping that it starts a trend in homeless shelters that it’s like you have to look holistically at the person not just think about we need to get them another home or we need to get them a job but it’s like we need to help this person get whole as themselves,” said Justin.

The Union Gospel Mission is excited to expand their wellness programs and services and want to encourage people to volunteer and get involved with the different programs.

