Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Watertown man faces federal child porn charges

Gavel
Gavel(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, a Watertown man is now facing federal charges related to child pornography.

In February 2023, the 44-year-old suspect, Ted Hurkes, pled not guilty before a federal grand jury. Hurkes was indicted for two counts of “production of child pornography and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.”

Hurkes is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, set for May 2, 2023.

It’s stated in the release, “the Indictment alleges that on Oct. 2, 2022, and again on Nov. 12, 2022, Hurkes knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.”

The release continues, “The Indictment also alleges that between on or about Oct. 2, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, Hurkes knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute, any child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.”

KXLG reports that Homeland Security Investigations and the Watertown Police Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Hurkes is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
The 19-year-old man wanted for aid & abet attempted murder has been arrested.
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested for aid & abet attempted murder in Minnehaha County

Latest News

605 Magazine Owner & Publisher Alana Snyder, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning, to...
March issue of 605 Magazine is the restaurant edition
‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk
‘Truth in Sentencing’ bill headed to Noem’s desk
Dangerous Travel Further North
Tyler Roney's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Snow and wind continue in South Dakota
Snow and wind continue in South Dakota