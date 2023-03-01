Watertown man faces federal child porn charges

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, a Watertown man is now facing federal charges related to child pornography.

In February 2023, the 44-year-old suspect, Ted Hurkes, pled not guilty before a federal grand jury. Hurkes was indicted for two counts of “production of child pornography and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography.”

Hurkes is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial, set for May 2, 2023.

It’s stated in the release, “the Indictment alleges that on Oct. 2, 2022, and again on Nov. 12, 2022, Hurkes knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct.”

The release continues, “The Indictment also alleges that between on or about Oct. 2, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023, Hurkes knowingly received and distributed, and attempted to receive and distribute, any child pornography that had been mailed, shipped, and transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.”

KXLG reports that Homeland Security Investigations and the Watertown Police Department are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper is prosecuting the case.

Hurkes is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

