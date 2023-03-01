Wellness Wednesday: Your Nurtured Baby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wellness Wednesday is a new segment focusing on finding new and unique ways to focus on your health and wellness.

Your Nurtured Baby is a baby spa and wellness center in Sioux Falls and a place for babies and parents to relax and to learn.

“Your nurtured baby is just a place where parents can come for service and support in that first year, year and a half of their baby’s life,” said Laura Hanson, owner of Your Nurtured Baby. “It’s great for babies too, because they just benefit from everything that their parents are learning.”

Your Nurtured baby offers a variety of services.

“Infant massage, water movement, a lot of parents education, CPR and choking for infants and toddlers. It’s not a certification course but it’s just great for parents to to know you know what to do in those situations that arise, baby basics for parents. And for dads, cloth diapering, one on one, just a lot of great education and then of course, the boutique, just giving parents clean, natural and safe products for them to use with their babies,” said Hanson.

Laura Hanson started this business because of a personal connection.

“So my youngest of four she’s two and we had a prenatal diagnosis of Down Syndrome and I had a complete ABSD so a heart defect and she entered heart failure a lot sooner than we thought she would,” said Hanson. “So at about a month and a half, we were gearing up to go to Mayo for her heart surgery and it was during that time she was struggling with eating. She was, you know, has low tone because of her Down Syndrome and I discovered infant massage at about three in the morning I texted my husband and my daughter. I’m like we should look into this. You know, when we were looking in Sioux Falls, you know, where could we learn this to continue this with our daughter. There wasn’t anything that we could find. And so we decided to go ahead and go through the schooling for it and bring it to Sioux Falls and share this with families.”

Your Nurtured Baby is hosting their grand opening this Saturday, March 4.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.