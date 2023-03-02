Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 1st

Big wins for Central Lyon and Luverne, Plays and Myah Selland and Skyforce
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon girls roll at state behind Addison Klosterbuer. The Luverne boys advance to state hockey for the first time since 2017. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week, Myah Selland talks about representing for home town on such a big stage and Jon Elmore talks about the trust that exists on his Skyforce team.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls

Latest News

SDSU's Myah Selland is proud to represent her home town of Letcher on such a big stage
Myah Selland is proud to represent her home town of Letcher on such a big stage
Klosterbuer's record-tying game leads Central Lyon girls into 2-A semi's
Klosterbuer’s record performance leads Central Lyon girls into 2-A semi’s
Jon Elmore glad to be with Skyforce after long journey overseas
Jon Elmore has paid his dues to play in the G-League where he enjoys his team
March 1st Plays of the Week
Cooper Seamer has your March 1st Plays of the Week
Luverne boys beat New Ulm to make State Hockey Tournament
Luverne boys hockey team wins Section 3-A championship to make tourney