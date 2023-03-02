10pm Sportscast Wednesday, March 1st
Big wins for Central Lyon and Luverne, Plays and Myah Selland and Skyforce
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon girls roll at state behind Addison Klosterbuer. The Luverne boys advance to state hockey for the first time since 2017. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week, Myah Selland talks about representing for home town on such a big stage and Jon Elmore talks about the trust that exists on his Skyforce team.
