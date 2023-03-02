Aberdeen announces plans to make Missouri River the new source of water

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Within the next decade, there will be a new source of water for Aberdeen.

On Thursday, Mayor Travis Schaunaman gave his annual State of the City Address at the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s Community Affairs Luncheon.

During his address, Schaunaman discussed challenges Aberdeen has faced, such a decrease in sales tax revenue, as well as future developments, such as the reconstruction of Dakota Street south of the railroad tracks. One new development in Aberdeen will be a water tower in the industrial park on the northeast side of town.

”We’re putting a new water tower out in the industrial park, and it will really help to supply better pressure and better water to the manufacturers especially out there, but also the residents on the eastern side of town,” said Schaunaman.

That project, however, isn’t the only water-related development in the works.

On top of the $57 million Water Reclamation Plant improvement project that is currently in the works, the City of Aberdeen plans to create a new water source. Schaunaman announced in his address that the city is working with WEB Water and BDM Rural Water System to make the Missouri River the new source of water in the Hub City.

“Attaching ourselves to the program with WEB and BDM is really going to improve the source water for us and allow us to deliver better-quality water for our residents,” said Schaunaman.

Currently, the Elm River provides water for the Hub City, but its supplies have a hard time keeping up with Aberdeen’s growing population.

”It’s not a secret. Aberdeen is in a water shortage. I’m really proud, as an Aberdonian, at the moves that our county and city and our state legislators have taken to help rectify our water problems,” said Katie Washnok, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Executive Board President.

Using the Missouri River as a water source is also expected to improve the quality of water in Aberdeen. Currently, Aberdeen water meets federal drinking water standards, but the Environmental Working Group reported in 2021 that four contaminants in the water exceed their health guidelines.

“The source water of Aberdeen comes from a shallow creek that feeds the north side of town, and that’s been the case for many many years. It gets a lot of surface runoff. We treat it the best we can, and we make it the best quality that we can, but it’s nowhere near as good of a quality of water as the big, fast-moving creeks like the Missouri River,” said Schaunaman.

The project will cost a total of $700 million, and Schaunaman planned to solidify the agreement with WEB and BDM on Thursday.

“We’re solidifying our formal agreement with those two other water entities, and we’ve already secured a portion of the funding from the federal government. A big project like this is going to take a decade to fund and complete, but we’re well on our way. We’ve secured about $45 million of the $700 million project,” said Schaunaman.

Aberdeen residents, however, can expect to be utilizing the new water source in less than 10 years.

”So, the funding source that we’ve received already requires that that portion of the project be done within five years. Our goal is, within five years, to be receiving at least a majority of our water from the Missouri River here in Aberdeen,” said Schaunaman.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.