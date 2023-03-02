Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue faced blizzard-like conditions when responding to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Responders were called at 7:45 a.m. to the fire in the 700 block of S. 10th St.

Upon arrival, Aberdeen Fire Rescue found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the single-story house. Despite battling winter weather conditions, crews were still able to quickly control the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Officials report the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responding units and assisting agencies included Truck 1, Rescue 2, Rescue 3, Medic 1, Medic 2, Medic 3, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, FP1, FP2, and EM1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.