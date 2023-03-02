Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to structure fire

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.(Live 5)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Fire Rescue faced blizzard-like conditions when responding to a structure fire Wednesday morning.

Responders were called at 7:45 a.m. to the fire in the 700 block of S. 10th St.  

Upon arrival, Aberdeen Fire Rescue found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the single-story house. Despite battling winter weather conditions, crews were still able to quickly control the fire.  

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Officials report the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responding units and assisting agencies included Truck 1, Rescue 2, Rescue 3, Medic 1, Medic 2, Medic 3, Battalion 1, Battalion 3, FP1, FP2, and EM1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota

Latest News

BHS lockdown outside
UPDATE: No credible threat during the investigation of a reported shooting at Bismarck High School
A sign displays the names of the state’s three elected public utilities commissioners outside...
NorthWestern Energy considers building a nuclear plant in South Dakota
Good Samaritan Society volunteer group earns prestigious North Dakota award
Good Samaritan Society volunteer group earns prestigious North Dakota award
Dan LaRock has written book called “Grandpa’s Gift- How Old Wisdom Can Inspire New Life.” He...
Sioux Falls man writes book inspired by his grandfather