Avera Medical Minute: National Endometriosis Awareness Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday, March 4 kicks off National Endometriosis Awareness Week, a holiday that aims to raise awareness about this painful condition that can be hidden and often unrecognized.

Endometriosis is when the cells that line the inside of the uterus start to grow outside of the uterus. Most commonly they grow on other pelvic structures such as the outside lining of the uterus, the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and ligaments that support all of these structures. It can also grow outside of the pelvis and coat other structures like the bowel, diaphragm, and other major organs.

Sometimes it is hard to know if someone has it or not according to Dr. Catherine Brockmeier, an OBGYN with Avera Health. “Some women are completely asymptomatic and have endometriosis, others may have a range of symptoms,” Dr. Brockmeier said. Those symptoms can be chronic pelvic pain, debilitatingly painful periods, infertility, or pain with intercourse. Some of the immediate treatment options include ibuprofen, hormonal treatment, or surgery in some cases.

March 4 begins National Endometriosis Awareness Week and brings attention to this issue that affects about 10-15% of women.

