Cooper Seamer has your March 1st Plays of the Week

Top plays from Basketball, Wrestling and Track & Field
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson and West Central went down to the wire with a spot in the SoDak 16 on the line, but the Blue Dragons’ Logan Bly made sure they’d be moving on with this monster block with seconds left.

With time winding down, Watertown’s Matthew Peters battled Sioux Falls Washington’s Abraham Myers and gets the pin down with only one second left in the match.

With the Coo trailing against MSU-Moorhead, USF’s Jake Kettner gets not one but two blocks on the defensive end. That’s sets up an and-one opportunity on the other end.

Brandon Valley’s Navarro Schunke picked up the nearfall in the Class “A” Heavyweight championship match, winning his fourth straight title.

And our top play of the week goes to South Dakota’s Marleen Mülla. The Estonian missed twice on the pole vault at 14 feet, 11 and one quarter inches at the Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championship, but made try number three work to break her own personal best, the championship record and puts her top in the nation.

And those are your plays of the week.

