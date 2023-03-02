Avera Medical Minute
EMS workers could be upgraded to a higher class of retirement

(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, House Bill 1007 to add emergency medical services workers to the class B retirement system has passed both chambers and heads to the governor’s desk.

The bill, if signed into law by Gov. Kristi Noem, will level the retirement field for first responders. The Class B retirement system allows a shorter time to retire due to the nature of the business, but for some reason, EMS workers were left out of the mix.

“And now this House Bill 1007 enrolls EMS providers that are single roll that provide service on an ambulance or some type of emergency medical services,” said Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson.

Currently, EMTs are under the Class A retirement system which is for administrative staff, public works, and clerical workers, so the new class will better fit their job description.

“It gets harder to do as you age, and that was one of the pieces that was a key part to the ambulance providers, the EMS, EMTs paramedics being enrolled in Class B,” said Culberson.

