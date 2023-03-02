BOTTINEAU, ND (Dakota News Now) - ‘Mom’s Garden Girls’ has been recognized as the 2023 North Dakota Long Term Care Association (NDLTCA) Volunteer of the Year Group Award Winner. For 23 years, the group has been volunteering at the Good Samaritan Society – Bottineau.

Known as ‘Mom’s Garden Girls,’ its members include Vikki Brandjord, retired activity director Liz Miller and retired QAPI RN Patti Brosseau. As a symbol of Vicki’s love after her mother’s passing in 1999, Vicki and others built flower beds at Good Samaritan Society-Bottineau in her mother’s honor. For more than two decades, the volunteer group has dedicated several days each month to maintaining the garden beds and visiting with residents.

“These amazing women truly embody the Good Samaritan Society’s mission of sharing God’s love through the work of health, healing and comfort,” said Good Samaritan Society-Bottineau administrator Megan Handelin. “Through the beauty of flowers and genuine conversations with residents and staff, ‘Mom’s Garden Girls’ bring so much love and happiness to our community. We are so fortunate to call them a part of our family and I hope their story inspires others to give back.”

Good Samaritan Society volunteer group earns prestigious North Dakota award (Good Samaritan Society)

Selection criteria include:

· Volunteers’ involvement in activities that demonstrate how they help residents realize their potential

· Volunteers’ length and frequency of service

· Volunteers’ role in initiating new programs for residents

· How volunteers enhance the image of the long-term care profession

“Volunteers really bring so much heart, soul, and excitement to a facility,” said Shelly Peterson, NDLTCA President. “We are thrilled to welcome volunteers back inside North Dakota’s long-term care locations. Mom’s Garden Girls’ dedication to making Good Samaritan Society-Bottineau’s grounds look beautiful through vibrant flowers is a shining example of the positive impact volunteers make on residents’ lives. They truly are an inspiration.”

Volunteers who have made significant contributions to the quality of life of long-term care residents will be honored at NDLTCA’s annual convention in Bismarck in May.

