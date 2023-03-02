Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase

Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase(Governor Noem's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed House Bill 1109, which would raise occupation taxes on both South Dakotans and visitors to our state.

“The occupation tax is not just paid by out-of-state travelers. This legislation would raise taxes on South Dakotans. South Dakota residents are traveling every day for business, medical visits, youth activities, weddings – the list goes on. South Dakotans vacation in South Dakota, as well,” wrote Noem in a letter to legislators.

This legislative session, Noem has been advocating for the largest tax cut in South Dakota history by eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

“We should be working to cut taxes this legislative session, not increase them. I oppose the tax increases enabled by House Bill 1109 and ask that you sustain my veto,” concluded Noem.

You can find Governor Noem’s veto letter here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota

Latest News

Artwork by Merecedes Nelson from the “within//without” exhibit opening March 3.
Washington Pavilion: Visual Arts Center hosts new exhibits
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
House passes ‘compromise’ on statewide candidates in primaries bill
BHS logo
UPDATE: Bismarck Police Release re incident at BHS
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to structure fire