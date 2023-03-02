Avera Medical Minute
‘In Her Shoes’ Empowerment Breakfast helps grow support for EmBe’s women’s programs

By Elle Dickau
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2023 “In Her Shoes” Empowerment Breakfast is a celebration of impact, resilience, and belonging.

Everyone deserves a seat at the table. That is what Embe believes and wanted to convey at their “In Her Shoes” Empowerment Breakfast.

The event consisted of a dance performance, a summary of EmBe’s women’s programs, a pop-up dress for success boutique, and a speech from keynote speaker Angelica Mercado-Ford.

This annual event is designed to support, educate, and raise funds to continue EmBe’s women’s programs. You can donate to these programs on EmBe’s website.

