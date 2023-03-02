Jon Elmore has paid his dues to play in the G-League where he enjoys his team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce are playing really good basketball of late and veteran guard Jon Elmore is a big reason why.

He comes off the bench to give his team a spark... and his veteran leadership on and off the court is a big plus for Kasib Powell.

His journey to get here shows just how much he loves the game with several stints overseas in places like Lithuania. But the future coach knows that every experience makes him better as a teammate.

Elmore says, “It’s back to relationships. Having guys that you can trust and trust you to make the right plays and right calls. Stuff like that so a lot of work’s been in these past few years overseas. So I’just thrilled to have this opportunity and hope to capitalize on it.”

Jon said Wednesday on Calling All Sports that he’s having a great time in Sioux Falls and thinks this could be a championship team. They improved to 13-9 with the win Tuesday in Oklahoma City and return to the Pentagon floor Friday night against Iowa.

