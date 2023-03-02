Klosterbuer’s record performance leads Central Lyon girls into 2-A semi’s

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -Addison Klosterbuer had it going in Wednesday’s Iowa 2-A quarterfinal game in Des Moines. She nailed of 8 of 13 from behind the arc which tied a tournament record and went on to score 30 points in the Lions 66-30 win over Panorama to improve to 23-0.

Desta Hoogedoorn had 16 points and 9 rebounds to go along with 2 blocks as the stifling defense was the difference for Central Lyon in the win as they gained plenty of confidence moving forward into the semi’s on Friday against Pocahontas.

Addison says, ”It boosted my confidence definitely and it boosted our confidence too. But like we said in the locker room that we can be happy about this win but we have to move on because we have another big game Friday.”

Head Coach Heather Grafing says, ”I think just to get them to take a deep breath and realize that yes we’re here and we’ve got to play ball like we do, play Central Lyon basketball, I think this is huge. Hopefully Friday we can come in a little more relaxed. But overall just super proud of these kids and the way they play for each other.”

Central Lyon and Sibley Ocheyedan play again Friday and Sioux Center is back in action in the 3-A semi’s Thursday.

