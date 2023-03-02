Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luverne boys hockey team wins Section 3-A championship to make tourney

Cardinals gets 3 goals from the Borks to beat New Ulm 4-2
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne Cardinal boys hockey team won the Section 3-A championship Wednesday night at Gustavus Adolphus to advance to the state hockey tournament. The Cardinals beat top-seeded New Ulm 4-2 as Blaik Bork scored twice and Brady Bork once in the win. Elliot Domagala also scored for the Cards who take a 21-6-1 record to St. Paul.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
SD
More snow heading to South Dakota
FBI: Four suspects arrested for ATM burglary in Madison, South Dakota
Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
Police lights
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in Sioux Falls

Latest News

SDSU's Myah Selland is proud to represent her home town of Letcher on such a big stage
Myah Selland is proud to represent her home town of Letcher on such a big stage
Klosterbuer's record-tying game leads Central Lyon girls into 2-A semi's
Klosterbuer’s record performance leads Central Lyon girls into 2-A semi’s
Jon Elmore glad to be with Skyforce after long journey overseas
Jon Elmore has paid his dues to play in the G-League where he enjoys his team
March 1st Plays of the Week
Cooper Seamer has your March 1st Plays of the Week