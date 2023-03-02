Luverne boys hockey team wins Section 3-A championship to make tourney
Cardinals gets 3 goals from the Borks to beat New Ulm 4-2
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. PETER, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Luverne Cardinal boys hockey team won the Section 3-A championship Wednesday night at Gustavus Adolphus to advance to the state hockey tournament. The Cardinals beat top-seeded New Ulm 4-2 as Blaik Bork scored twice and Brady Bork once in the win. Elliot Domagala also scored for the Cards who take a 21-6-1 record to St. Paul.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.