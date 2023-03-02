Myah Selland is proud to represent her home town of Letcher on such a big stage

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a ride for SDSU senior Myah Selland as her career winds down. She got a little emotional before her final game at Frost Arena. And now it’s her final games at the Premier Center playing in the Summit League Tournament.

The Jacks are the heavy favorite to win the tournament and advanmce to another NCAA Tournament.

Which has been pretty amazing for #44 who’s from the little town of Letcher and thanks to basketball she’s been to some pretty amazing places and even played the top team in the country in Sioux Falls when South Carolina was here.

And she’s quite proud to have been representing both the Jacks and also her home town. ”My hometown and community mean a lot to me and I think it’s really cool that I’ve been able to showcase part of that on such a big stage and it really means a lot to me especially being from South Dakota and getting to represent SDSU is really unique and I think that means a lot to me and everyone who’s been from South Dakota getting to play here. And I think that just makes it all the more special,” says Selland.

Selland is a finalist for the Becky Hammon Award as the top mid major player in the country. And what a 6-year career she’s had with the Jacks overcoming several injuries along the way.

