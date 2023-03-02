Omaha Police: Shooting report at high school appears to be swatting incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police tell 6 News that a report of a shooting at Omaha South High School on Thursday morning appears to be an incident of swatting — one of several reported across Nebraska and the region

Omaha police and fire units were called to the school at 24th and K streets at about 8:15 a.m. Someone called 911 claiming there had been a shooting.

Police swept and cleared the building several times and found nothing.

School officials said the school went into lockdown for about 45 minutes. It was lifted once the situation was determined to be a false alarm.

We are working with our partners at OPS on this investigation. The OPD Public Information Office will provide further updates when available. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) March 2, 2023

Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large response of law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is considered a crime.

Other schools in the state and the region experienced similar incidents on Thursday. In Nebraska, similar calls came into Lincoln, where police declined to specify which school was targeted; in Hastings, Grand Island, and Kearney as well as at Scotus Central Catholic High School in Columbus, where the police there were told that three people had been shot inside the school.

Please see the press release below from Columbus Catholic School Executive Director Mr. Ohnoutka regarding the hoax... Posted by Scotus Central Catholic High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Similar calls were also reported Thursday in Bismarck, N.D., and in Fargo, S.D.

Other such incidents were recently reported in Michigan, a cluster in Minnesota, and several in Grand Junction, Colo., as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

