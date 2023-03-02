Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby elephant

Avera Medical Minute
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a sweet addition to the family Thursday morning.

The zoo says Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at 2:20 a.m. Both Lolly and the calf are reportedly doing well.

The birth marks the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born in January of 2022.

The Elephant Family Quarters will be closed to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting a fourth elephant calf, who is expected to arrive late this summer.

