Premier Center prepares for Summit League tournament fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s five days of hoops and two tickets to the big dance will be punched, one each for the men’s and women’s sides.

As fans pour into Sioux Falls for this year’s Summit League tournaments, there are some policies to keep in mind as they root for their teams.

The Premier Center said that safety is their top priority. There are numerous policies in place to make sure that an event as big as the Summit League tournament runs smoothly. There are also a few new things this year for fans to keep an eye out for.

A few policies the Premier Center followed prior to this year’s tournament include a clear bag policy, a clear water bottle policy, and keeping the Premier Center a cashless facility. Fans should plan accordingly.

Fan experience is slightly improving thanks to a few changes.

“Besides a lot of great basketball, great action, as far as nuances that are different this year we are using metal detectors at all of our entrances just as an enhancement to security and safety and also additional grab-and-go locations,” said Mike Krewson, the Premier Center General Manager.

With St. Thomas now being eligible for the tournament, the Summit League has extended the tournament an extra day.

“The Friday is kind of like a bonus day, right? So that’s a little different,” said Ryan Powell, Assistant Commissioner for Communications. “It’s an extra day of basketball to kind of wet your appetite for the weekend, which is always, you know, one of the marquee things around here is those weekend days on Saturday and Sunday. So, should be a lot of fun.”

This tournament will be showing off a new court design, some Hollywood-themed entertainment and a special nod to significant women in sports.

“Title IX, it’s the 50th anniversary, so we’re making a pretty big deal out of that,” said Powell. “We have some signage out in the main lobby where it’s called the ‘Walk of Fame’. Our fans can come and see some of the pioneers on the women’s side of sports that have elevated that and made it what it is today.”

After all the preparation, the event puts a lot of attention on the city.

“It is a signature event for our facility and also for the community,” explained Krewson. “It’s one of the top events. It draws people and eyes from all over the country and all over the region. We shine at all of our events, but this is an extra time with additional media and exposure to show what we can do here at the Premier Center and in Sioux Falls.”

With the help of the extra day, they’re hoping to draw their largest crowd to date.

