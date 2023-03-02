Avera Medical Minute
Quiet Weather for the End of the Week

SD
SD(Dakota News Now)
By Tyler Roney
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see more clouds for today, with a few peaks of sunshine here and there throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be cooler today thanks to the storm system that moved through yesterday, but we’ll rebound into the 30s east and 40s west for the day on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, there will be some light snow moving through southern South Dakota and originating in the southwestern part of the state as it moves east overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The higher accumulations will be focused in the southwestern part of the state, We’ll see decreasing clouds on Saturday for much of the area as we go through the day.

Our next chances for snowfall will arrive on Sunday and Monday which will mainly impact northern and western South Dakota and then for the end of next week we’re monitoring more widespread snow once again.

