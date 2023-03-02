‘Shamrock Shakes 4 Brittany’ benefit happening Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a topic that often doesn’t get talked about enough: mental health. It’s also the reason a local non-profit is partnering with McDonald’s to start conversations about mental health and raise money.

Fight Like a Ninja founder Angela Drake joined Sam in the studio to discuss “Shamrock Shakes 4 Brittany.”

Fight Like a Ninja uses hockey to start mental health conversations. The event is happening at every McDonald’s in Sioux Falls, Brookings, and more locations across the state on Friday.

Funds raised will go towards improving local mental health services and the Fight like a Ninja scholarship, which helps girls go to college.

