SnoCross National at Huset’s Speedway this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s not dirt track and sprint cars this time, but races return to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon this weekend.

The track is hosting the Octane Ink SnoCross National Friday and Saturday.

The series made its first visit to the Sioux Falls area two years ago and officials are happy to be back and have drivers from all over the world come to South Dakota.

”We are really excited about it,” said Huset’s general manager, Doug Johnson. “These are the best riders in the world. They are from Denmark, Sweden, all over Northern Minnesota. There are riders from all over the world. They come here for this. They are competing for a national championship, and this is one of the stops on the tour, and we are excited to host them here in Brandon.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids twelve and under. You can get them on the Huset’s website.

