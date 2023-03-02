South Dakota Corn Utilization Council elects 2023 officers and directors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Corn Utilization Council shared that the organization has elected 2023 officers and four council directors for Districts 4, 6, 8, and 9.

Chris Nickeson, District 4 — Chris is serving his first term with the SDCUC. He will serve Clark, Day, Grant, Marshall, and Roberts counties.

Jay Esser, District 6 — Jay is serving his first term with the SDCUC. He will serve Edmunds, Faulk, Potter, and Spink counties.

Chad Blindauer, District 8 — Chad was elected to serve as president and is entering his second term with the SDCUC. He serves Bon Homme, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook counties.

Jim Ketelhut, District 9 — Jim was elected to serve as vice president and is entering his second term with the SDCUC. He serves Bennett, Brule, Butte, Charles Mix, Custer, Dewey, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hughes, Jackson, Jones, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, and Ziebach counties.

Reno Brueggeman, District 7 — Reno was elected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer. He serves Hyde, Hand, Beadle, Buffalo, Jerauld, Sanborn and Aurora counties.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.