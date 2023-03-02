Avera Medical Minute
State Senate smokes out “lewd and lascivious” content bill

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, South Dakota senators on the Education Committee defeated a bill that would have effectively banned “kid friendly” drag shows on public campuses, but on Wednesday, members of the senate agreed to smoke the bill out.

Twelve senators stood to support putting the bill back on the calendar.

Opponents of the smoke out argued that the bill got a full and fair hearing and that members should respect the committee process.

Proponents like Senate Prime Sponsor Al Norvstrup felt the bill deserved to have more debate before the full senate.

“The reason a smoke out exist is to do exactly what we did, to pull out a popular bill out that lost somewhere else, thats what we did today, and if we are successful, we will have another vote tomorrow, and then another vote,” said Norvstrup.

The senate still has to vote to “calendar the measure,” it passed the house overwhelmingly earlier this session.

