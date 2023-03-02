Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: No credible threat during the investigation of a reported shooting at Bismarck High School

BHS lockdown outside
BHS lockdown outside(KFYR-TV)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UPDATE: 10:45

Bismarck Public School officials updated parents at 10:37 Thursday that there was no credible threat during the investigation of a reported shooting at Bismarck High School. School officials say administration was made aware of rumors relating to a shooting situation. Bismarck Police initiated emergency response protocols. They say there is no reason for concern.

We are now learning more schools in the area received similar threats. Fargo and Grand Forks Police also investigated threats at public schools Thursday morning.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Bismarck Police has posted on its Facebook page there is not an active threat or shooter at Bismarck High School.

UPDATE 10:33 a.m.

Bismarck Public Schools has sent an update to parents saying other facilities are dealing with a similar situation.

BECEP, Pioneer and Will-Moore are currently sheltering in place. A source at Mandan High School tells Your News Leader there is a lockdown at the high school as well.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR)- Students at Bismarck High say they are on lockdown Thursday morning. Students are telling Your News Leader they were instructed the active situation is not a drill, shortly before 10 a.m.

Bismarck Public Schools sent an email to parents and media reporting an incident with police on scene. Officials are asking the community not to tie up emergency phone lines by calling 911 or impede emergency responders by driving to the school.

A KFYR crew is on the scene working for more details. Bismarck Police, Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies and ambulance crews are on the scene.

Stay with us for developing situation.

BHS
BHS(KFYR-TV)

