Wyoming Highway Patrol ramps up fentanyl fight with 9 canine teams

The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol added nine more canine teams trained to detect fentanyl.(Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently added nine canine teams to its ranks to increase drug enforcement across the state.

The canines were specifically trained to detect fentanyl in a program that started in July 2022 when the first fentanyl-detection canine was certified in Wyoming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol now has 10 fentanyl-trained canine teams.

Five of these trained canines were purchased using federal grant funds through the Rocky Mountain High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

