10pm Sportscast Thursday, March 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Center girls advanced to Friday’s Iowa 3-A title game while Central Lyon gets ready for the 2-A semifinals. Highlights from 5 SODAK 16 games with wins by Wagner, SF Christian, Flandreau, Ethan and Wall as both “A” and “B” fields are filled. Several local NAIA area teams make the National Tournament. Matthew Mors talks about his SDSU team ahead of the Summit League Tournament and Commissioner Josh Fenton about the importance of such a big even in Sioux Falls.

