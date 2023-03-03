Avera Medical Minute
Ashley Peltier sentenced in stabbing death of James Rice

(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman convicted of first-degree manslaughter in December was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison, with 20 years suspended.

Ashley Peltier was found guilty in the June 2021 stabbing death of James Rice.

If Peltier makes parole, she will have strict supervision.

The court heard statements from Rice’s family. Many of Rice’s family members asked Judge Jane Wipf to not be lenient and give Peltier the maximum sentence of 65 years.

After reviewing statements from family members, and Peltier, Wipf decided that, due to a lack of previous criminal history and Peltier’s openness about the situation, six decades would not be an appropriate sentence.

