Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Delta 8 and 10 THC could soon see regulation

CBD and alternate THC products
CBD and alternate THC products(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state Senate Health and Human Services passed a bill on Wednesday that would establish regulations for the sale of Delta-8 and 10 THC.

Delta 8 and 10 THC are alternate versions of Delta-9 which is found normally in marijuana. The difference is that these alternates are derived from the non-psychoactive sister plant to marijuana, hemp. As it stands the bill seeks to regulate the sale of the variant THCs much like traditional THC is now by requiring consistent guidelines on packaging, labeling, and testing of the product.

The senate voted to defer this bill to another day but should be voted on soon.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase

Latest News

The Summit League Tournament starts tomorrow at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Mark...
WATCH: The 2023 Summit League Tournament preview show
The Summit League Tournament starts tomorrow at the Denny Sanford Premier Center and Mark...
WATCH: The 2023 Summit League tournament preview show
As the South Dakota legislative session nears the end, both lawmakers and the Governor agree...
Senate passes competing property tax cut
As the South Dakota legislative session nears the end, both lawmakers and the Governor agree...
Senate passes competing property tax cut