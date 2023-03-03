Avera Medical Minute
Dordt Women to Host NAIA Tournament games as several area teams qualify

Defenders will host 2 games in NAIA National Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders finished 4th in the final NAIA poll with a 28-3 record and as a result will host the first and second round NAIA games in Sioux Center. The Defenders were perfect at home before falling to Briar Cliff earlier this week in the GPAC championship game.

7 GPAC teams made the NAIA National Tournament including Dordt, Dakota Wesleyan and Northwestern. The Dakota State women also made the field despite losing to Mayville State in the NSAA title game snapping a 14-game winning streak.

5 GPAC teams made the men’s tournament including GPAC champion Dordt and Northwestern.

