Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fareway bagger from Harrisburg competes in national championship

Pictured from left to right: Nolan McGregor (Iowa representative), CEO Reynolds W. Cramer, and...
Pictured from left to right: Nolan McGregor (Iowa representative), CEO Reynolds W. Cramer, and Elijah Schipper (South Dakota representative)(Fareway Stores Inc.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Nest Bagger Championship was held in Las Vegas, NV on Feb 27 where representatives from around the US competed for the championship title and a $10,000 prize. Elijah Schipper, who has worked at the Harrisburg Fareway location since 2019, was chosen as the South Dakota representative.

Elijah Schipper works part-time at the Harrisburg Fareway location and was selected to represent Fareway and the state of South Dakota at the National Grocers Association National Best Bagger Championship.

Fareway was recently recognized as a 2023 Outstanding Independents Award winner by Progressive Grocer. The company was also name a 2023 Exceptional Independents Award winner by The Shelby Report.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized with these industry awards, serving as a leader in independent grocery,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “In addition to being community-focused, team members of the Fareway family make our shopping experience second-to-none. Their commitment to customer service is the reason for our continued success.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
Mayor Travis Schaunaman announced on Thursday that the new water source for Aberdeen will be...
Aberdeen announces plans to make Missouri River the new source of water

Latest News

US to focus bison restoration on expanding tribal herds
Ashley Peltier sentenced in stabbing death of James Rice
Computer
Minnehaha County launches public access website
Mayor Paul TenHaken reads his picture book to kids Only Dakota News Now has copyrights to this...
Mayor TenHaken inspires children with his picture book