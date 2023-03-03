Fareway bagger from Harrisburg competes in national championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Nest Bagger Championship was held in Las Vegas, NV on Feb 27 where representatives from around the US competed for the championship title and a $10,000 prize. Elijah Schipper, who has worked at the Harrisburg Fareway location since 2019, was chosen as the South Dakota representative.

Elijah Schipper works part-time at the Harrisburg Fareway location and was selected to represent Fareway and the state of South Dakota at the National Grocers Association National Best Bagger Championship.

Fareway was recently recognized as a 2023 Outstanding Independents Award winner by Progressive Grocer. The company was also name a 2023 Exceptional Independents Award winner by The Shelby Report.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized with these industry awards, serving as a leader in independent grocery,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “In addition to being community-focused, team members of the Fareway family make our shopping experience second-to-none. Their commitment to customer service is the reason for our continued success.”

