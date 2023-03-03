Avera Medical Minute
Josh Fenton talks about importance of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls

Basketball tournament is the Summit league’s Super Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Summit League Tournament has become a staple of this community’s sports calendar since moving to Sioux Falls. And new League Commissioner Josh Fenton now know why after observing it for the first time last March.

And he’s excited to be in the big seat for the first time as the biggest college sporting event in the state tips off with all 10 teams in town for March Madness.

Summit League Commissioner Josh Fenton says, ”Certainly there are tournaments that are in bigger venues and bigger buildings. But the atmosphere you get when there are 8 to 10 thousand people in the Premier Center i a pretty special atmosphere and we know it’s going to be special this time around as well.”

The first round games with the bottom 4 seeds are Friday night. And then it’s back to the normal top 8 starting Saturday and running thru the title games Tuesday.

