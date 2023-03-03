Lake County Long Beards host banquet to celebrate their growing turkey population

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time ever, turkey hunting tags were given out in Lake County on Thursday. The population has slowly grown over the past seven years.

A chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, known as the “Lake County Long Beards”, held a banquet on Thursday in honor of the growth of the turkey population in the county due to the conservation efforts of their members.

“In Lake County, there’s never been a shotgun season for turkey,” said Lake County Long Beards President Russell Olson.

Olson started the Long Beards back in 2015, and they went straight to work to address the turkey population.

“Our first tranche was in 2017 and we relocated seven [turkeys] and then we got hit with some bad spring blizzards too,” said Olson. “We weren’t able to do anything again until the next year, and then we released another forty-two.”

It is believed the turkey population in Lake County now sits around 200.

Today’s banquet was a celebration of that achievement and also an opportunity to raise money for more conservation efforts.

“Conservation is very expensive. To do good conservation work, having all the conservation groups raising dollars, getting memberships, and teaching our members about conservation is important. Our habitat is very important,” said Randy Gaskins, Senior Regional Director of the NWTF.

There was a silent auction and various games to help fundraise. But the star of the show was the drawing of two youth turkey tags.

“For me, it was never about that I would shoot a turkey in Lake County,” said Olson. It would be nice if that happened someday, but from the very beginning it was to make sure that kids were given the opportunity to have the very first tags in Lake County.”

“It is the hunters who are the conservationists. It is the hunter who comes to events like this and helps raise money for conservation. And it is their license dollars that help the Game Fish and Parks do their conservation work,” explained Gaskins. “Without Hunters, we wouldn’t have all this game.”

