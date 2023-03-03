Matthew Mors like how his SDSU team has improved heading to tournament he watched growing up
Jackrabbits are playing good ball heading into Summit League Tournament
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a fun first season of college basketball for Yankton’s Matthew Mors as a South Dakota State Jackrabbits. He transferred closer to home after a red-shirt year with the Badgers of Wisconsin.
With so many new faces at the beginning of the season it took a while for this team to come together. But he likes where they’re at as we approach March Madness.
Matthew Mors says, ”Yes I mean to begin with we had a tough schedule and it was a bunch of a couple of veterans with some new younger guys and so it took us a little bit to click and now we’ve got things rolling and we’re excited to get into the post season here. I think the strength of this team is our togetherness. Just being able to be around each other every day and love what we do and do everything for each other. I think that’s very important, whether it’s on the floor, off the floor we love to be around each other and I think it shows.”
Matthew’s role has expanded as the season has progressed and he has gotten used to the college game. He’s excited about the upcoming Summit League Tournament as a player having gone as a younger fan in his days growing up in Yankton.
