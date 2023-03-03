Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matthew Mors like how his SDSU team has improved heading to tournament he watched growing up

Jackrabbits are playing good ball heading into Summit League Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a fun first season of college basketball for Yankton’s Matthew Mors as a South Dakota State Jackrabbits. He transferred closer to home after a red-shirt year with the Badgers of Wisconsin.

With so many new faces at the beginning of the season it took a while for this team to come together. But he likes where they’re at as we approach March Madness.

Matthew Mors says, ”Yes I mean to begin with we had a tough schedule and it was a bunch of a couple of veterans with some new younger guys and so it took us a little bit to click and now we’ve got things rolling and we’re excited to get into the post season here. I think the strength of this team is our togetherness. Just being able to be around each other every day and love what we do and do everything for each other. I think that’s very important, whether it’s on the floor, off the floor we love to be around each other and I think it shows.”

Matthew’s role has expanded as the season has progressed and he has gotten used to the college game. He’s excited about the upcoming Summit League Tournament as a player having gone as a younger fan in his days growing up in Yankton.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody

Latest News

Highlights from 5 SODAK 16 games as Classes "A" and "B" teams are determined
SODAK 16 in Girls Class “A” and “B” with highlights from 5 games on Thursday night
Josh Fenton talks about the importance of the Summit League Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls
Josh Fenton talks about importance of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls
Dordt women to host 2 NAIA Tournament games as several area teams make the field
Dordt Women to Host NAIA Tournament games as several area teams qualify
Sioux Center girls advance to Iowa 3-A title game Friday with win over #2 Solon
Sioux Center girls advance to Friday’s title game in Class 3-A in Des Moines