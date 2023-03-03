Matthew Mors like how his SDSU team has improved heading to tournament he watched growing up

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a fun first season of college basketball for Yankton’s Matthew Mors as a South Dakota State Jackrabbits. He transferred closer to home after a red-shirt year with the Badgers of Wisconsin.

With so many new faces at the beginning of the season it took a while for this team to come together. But he likes where they’re at as we approach March Madness.

Matthew Mors says, ”Yes I mean to begin with we had a tough schedule and it was a bunch of a couple of veterans with some new younger guys and so it took us a little bit to click and now we’ve got things rolling and we’re excited to get into the post season here. I think the strength of this team is our togetherness. Just being able to be around each other every day and love what we do and do everything for each other. I think that’s very important, whether it’s on the floor, off the floor we love to be around each other and I think it shows.”

Matthew’s role has expanded as the season has progressed and he has gotten used to the college game. He’s excited about the upcoming Summit League Tournament as a player having gone as a younger fan in his days growing up in Yankton.

