Mayor TenHaken inspires children with his picture book

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken made an appearance at Inspiration Elementary for a reading of his picture book.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a Tweet that he wrote “A Field Trip to City Hall” during the pandemic, with the goal of showing children what it is like to be a mayor and serve others.

The book is available at Child’s Play Toys on Phillips Ave.

During the chaos of the pandemic, I wrote a children’s book called "A Field Trip to City Hall" to give kids an inside look at being a mayor and serving others. Today, I got to share it with the students at Inspiration Elementary, including my new buddy Renner! #OneSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/iQSH54KRpJ — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) March 2, 2023

