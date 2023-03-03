Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mayor TenHaken inspires children with his picture book

Mayor Paul TenHaken reads his picture book to kids Only Dakota News Now has copyrights to this...
Mayor Paul TenHaken reads his picture book to kids Only Dakota News Now has copyrights to this photo.(Paul TenHaken)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken made an appearance at Inspiration Elementary for a reading of his picture book.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a Tweet that he wrote “A Field Trip to City Hall” during the pandemic, with the goal of showing children what it is like to be a mayor and serve others.

The book is available at Child’s Play Toys on Phillips Ave.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Mayor Travis Schaunaman announced on Thursday that the new water source for Aberdeen will be...
Aberdeen announces plans to make Missouri River the new source of water
Sisters Jacora (left) and Jasmine Morris, 17 and 15, sprang into action when they saw two kids...
Teen sisters jump into icy pond to save 2 kids: ‘Just get them out’

Latest News

Over a dozen schools across the Midwest experienced hoax shooting threats this week.
Midwest schools receive swarm of ‘swatting’ calls
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
Sd
Slightly warmer temps for Friday in South Dakota
Veteran’s voice brings news and information to blind through radio