Midwest schools receive swarm of ‘swatting’ calls

Over a dozen schools across the Midwest experienced hoax shooting threats this week.
Over a dozen schools across the Midwest experienced hoax shooting threats this week.
By Mo Hurley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over a dozen schools across the Midwest experienced hoax shooting threats this week.

“Swatting” refers to making false 911 calls in an attempt to provoke a response by law enforcement groups like SWAT teams.

Schools in other areas of the country like Colorado and Massachusetts experienced a similar wave of swatting events earlier this month, and more were reported earlier this year.

Click on the dots in the map below to see locations that experienced swatting calls and read news stories about the incidents.

