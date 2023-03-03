Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha County launches public access website

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County has set up a public access website that allows users to interact and view County information, public records, and Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Minnehaha County’s Beacon™ web portal features a public site with property taxation and assessment information, in-depth search capabilities, and property reports. Beacon™ also allows users to view an interactive map of the County’s GIS data and aerial photography and convenient tools to collect specific parcel information.

