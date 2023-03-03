Avera Medical Minute
New book helping people change relationship with alcohol

By Dakota News Now staff
Mar. 3, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple local authors are hoping to help people change their relationship with alcohol.

Cordell was joined in the studio by Melissa Dittberner, an expert in addiction counseling and prevention at USD, and Amelia Skinner Saint, an English PHD student, to discuss why it was so important to write this book and their personal connections to the subject.

The book is titled “The Alcohol Reset: a 66-Day Guided Break from Alcohol” and is available on Amazon.

