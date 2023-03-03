Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police arrested two of three individuals involved in a commercial burglary in northwest Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the area of W. Russell St. and N. Westport Ave. at 3:39 a.m.

According to Lt. Jason Leach, when officers arrived on scene, they saw broken windows at the business and could hear people in the distance and saw them walking away.

When the individuals saw the officers, they fled. Other officers responded and stopped the individuals who were in possession of merchandise from the business.

Two of the three individuals were located. A third is still outstanding.

The two who were arrested were lodged for Third Degree Burglary, Second Degree Intentional Damage to Property, and Possession of Stolen Property.

The arrested individuals were 32-year-old Elias Legesse and 21-year-old Shaeleigh Broken Rope, both from Sioux Falls.

Detectives are following up on the third individual.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.