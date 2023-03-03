Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Center girls advance to Friday’s title game in Class 3-A in Des Moines

Warriors play for 3-A title on Friday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Center girls built a big lead and then hung on to win at the end 46-44 over Solon in the Iowa 3-A semifinals in Des Moines Thursday.

Willow Bleeker’s double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) paced the way for the Warriors and Makenna Walhof had 14 points as they improved to 20-5. Taya Gesink was injured while taking a charge on a play that Head Coach Doug Winterfeld said was the difference in the game.

Doug Winterfeld says, “TAYA GESINK WE WON THAT GAME BECAUSE SHE GOT THAT CHARGE, I TOLD THE GIRLS AT HALFTIME IF WE WIN THIS GAME IT’S BECAUSE SHE TOOK A CHARGE ON THEIR BEST PLAYER GOT INJURED WONT BE ABLE TO PLAY THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT BUT THAT WAS THE CHANGING POINT.”

Willow Bleeker says, “YEAH RIGHT NOW I AM JUST TRYING TO SOAK IT ALL IN, THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE BEING ABLE TO PLAY FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IN BASKETBALL SO YEAH JUST SOAKING IT ALL IN HAVING FUN WITH MY TEAMMATES.”

Central Lyon and Sibley Ocheyedan both play in the 2-A semi’s tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at zoo, causing lockdown, officials say
Gavel
Watertown man faces federal child porn charges
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
Gov. Noem vetoes tax increase
B&G Milkyway season is back in Sioux Falls
According to the Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow is serving sentences for failing to...
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody

Latest News

Highlights from 5 SODAK 16 games as Classes "A" and "B" teams are determined
SODAK 16 in Girls Class “A” and “B” with highlights from 5 games on Thursday night
Yankton's Matthew Mors likes where his SDSU team is at as Summit Tourney begins
Matthew Mors like how his SDSU team has improved heading to tournament he watched growing up
Josh Fenton talks about the importance of the Summit League Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls
Josh Fenton talks about importance of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls
Dordt women to host 2 NAIA Tournament games as several area teams make the field
Dordt Women to Host NAIA Tournament games as several area teams qualify