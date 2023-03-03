Sioux Center girls advance to Friday’s title game in Class 3-A in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Center girls built a big lead and then hung on to win at the end 46-44 over Solon in the Iowa 3-A semifinals in Des Moines Thursday.

Willow Bleeker’s double-double (12 points, 14 rebounds) paced the way for the Warriors and Makenna Walhof had 14 points as they improved to 20-5. Taya Gesink was injured while taking a charge on a play that Head Coach Doug Winterfeld said was the difference in the game.

Doug Winterfeld says, “TAYA GESINK WE WON THAT GAME BECAUSE SHE GOT THAT CHARGE, I TOLD THE GIRLS AT HALFTIME IF WE WIN THIS GAME IT’S BECAUSE SHE TOOK A CHARGE ON THEIR BEST PLAYER GOT INJURED WONT BE ABLE TO PLAY THE REST OF THE TOURNAMENT BUT THAT WAS THE CHANGING POINT.”

Willow Bleeker says, “YEAH RIGHT NOW I AM JUST TRYING TO SOAK IT ALL IN, THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE BEING ABLE TO PLAY FOR A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IN BASKETBALL SO YEAH JUST SOAKING IT ALL IN HAVING FUN WITH MY TEAMMATES.”

Central Lyon and Sibley Ocheyedan both play in the 2-A semi’s tomorrow.

