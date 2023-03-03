Avera Medical Minute
Slightly Warmer Temps

A Few Snow Showers this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see clouds roll through the region today. It’s going to be a pretty quiet day with highs in the 30s and 40s around the region. The wind will switch to the northwest and will start to pick up. We could have a few wind gusts around 30 mph, especially in central South Dakota this afternoon.

Heading into the weekend, there will be some light snow moving through southern parts of the region, but that should impact mainly the southwestern part of the state as it moves east overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The higher accumulations will be focused in the southwestern part of the state, We’ll see decreasing clouds on Saturday for much of the area. Highs will stay in the 30s.

Our next chances for snowfall will arrive on Sunday and Monday which will mainly impact northern and western South Dakota. We could see a few flurries and light snow showers off and on during the week. By the end of next week, we’re monitoring more widespread snow once again.

