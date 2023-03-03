SODAK 16 in Girls Class “A” and “B” with highlights from 5 games on Thursday night

MITCHELL, HARRISBURG, PIERRE and FORT PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Itbwas a busy SODAK 16 night Thursday for girls basketball in Class “A” and “B”. We have highlights from 5 of those games won by Wagner over Tea Area 72-52 as Emma Yost scored 30 points. SF Christian dominated Lennox 61-29. And also in Class “A” the Flandreau Fliers went to Pierre and knocked off perennial powerhouse St. Thomas More 47-38.

In Class “B” Ava Lingemann’s 3-point play in the final second helped 3rd-ranke Ethan edge Corsica-Stickney 34-31. And in Fort Pierre Wall out-scored Warner 74-64.

Qualifying teams for the State Tournaments starting next Thursday:

Class “A” in Watertown: Wagner, Flandreau, SF Christian, Hamlin, Red Cloud, Lakota Tech, Sisseton and RC Christian.

Class “B” in Huron: Viborg-Hurley, Wolsey-Wessington, Ethan, Sully Buttes, Howard, Castlewood, Wall and Jones County.

Quarterfinals are Thursday, semi’s Friday and the championship games are Saturday.

The “AA” SODAK 16 games are Friday and that State Tournament will be held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.