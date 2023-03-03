Avera Medical Minute
Summit League Tournament starting today

By Elle Dickau
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls is gearing up as the Summit League Tournament, the biggest sporting event in South Dakota, started Friday afternoon.

“Well, we have the Summit League Basketball Championships here this weekend and it starts today,” said Josh Fenton, the Summit League Commissioner. “It’s over five days and I’m so excited obviously. This time of year, March Madness, is kind of the culmination of the season of basketball for both our women’s and men’s side. So we’re really excited to host our championships here at the Denny Sanford premier center.”

This year brings a lot of exciting new elements.

“All ten of our teams are here for the first year. So that’s that’s an exciting new thing that we’re doing,” said Ryan Powell, t he Assistant Commissioner. “We got a new court that they’re gonna be able to play on that looks really really sweet up there. We’re doing a lot of different celebrations. We have the Title Nine celebration tomorrow at the halftime of the first women’s game.”

There is a lot of anticipation building up to this tournament, and coordinators, teams and fans are ready for some basketball.

“Excitement man, it’s always excitement you know the calm before the storm.” said Thomas Lee, the Executive Director. “Once fans start coming in, there’s that buzz and you’re running around and you kind of have to take a second to appreciate it all. Because in the moment it’s so busy and you’re so kind of hectic behind the scenes. So this is the fun calm before the storm but the true fun really does start once fans start piling in here.”

Sioux Falls is excited to host the Summit League Tournament. You can come out and watch games up until Tuesday when the championships will happen.

You can buy tickets for the summit league tournament online or at the door.

