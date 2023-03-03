Unbeaten Central Lyon girls are focused on Friday’s semifinal game in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -Addison Klosterbuer tied a state tournament record yesterday by bombing home 8 3-pointers in Central Lyon’s dominant 66-30 opening round win over Panorama.

The Lions stayed unbeaten with the win and now are concentrating on tomorrow’s semi-final match-up knowing they will have another great turnout by their fans.

Klosterbuer says, ”Oh it definitely boosts our confidence and makes it feel like home. They follow us really well every game that we go to. They’re always there and our student section definitely showed up.”

Heather Grafing, Lions Girls Basketball Coach says, ”These kids as long as they keep their mental focus they don’t overlook anybody. All we’re thinking about is who our opponent is going to be on Friday. We’re not even thinking about Saturday, that doesn’t even matter. It’s all just about Friday right now.”

They play Pocahontas tomorrow in the semi’s and Sibley-Ocheyedan is in the other bracket against Dike-New Hartford.

