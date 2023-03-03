Union calls AG Marty Jackley to open investigation into merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Members of a trade union that represents healthcare workers who would be impacted by the Sanford and Fairview merger are reaching out to South Dakota lawmakers with the hope that they’ll get involved.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers made the request because they believe the merger will be equally impactful on workers in both states.

Minnesota’s Attorney General has already opened an investigation, and the union wants South Dakota AG Marty Jackley to open up a similar investigation in the state.

Jackley explained to Dakota News Now that it comes down to where charitable dollars are going.

“The way this particular merger is set up, that would become more of a Minnesota Attorney General Issue,” said Jackley. “Keith and I have had an opportunity to generally discuss it. I understand he is having public hearings on it, and I certainly will make myself available to continue those discussions with him. As long as there isn’t a charitable or a non-profit aspect to that, it would not involve the South Dakota Attorney General.”

IAM represents roughly 10,000 healthcare workers, many of whom work at Sanford Health.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.