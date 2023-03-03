‘Weekend at The Summit’ aims to attract college graduates to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that Sioux Falls needs workers of every kind. That means recruiting upcoming college graduates is key for the city.

Bringing together college students from across the region, the Summit League Basketball Championships are a dream scenario for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. Vice President for Talent & Workplace Development Denise Guzzetta said they hosting workforce events during the Summit League Tournaments in 2020 as a way to attract college students to come to the city after graduation. She said it’s been fun to see the number of students learn more about Sioux Falls and what’s available for recent college graduates.

“This is our third year hosting events like this, and we have three separate programs going on over the course of these five days. Just a lot of engagement with employers and students that are traveling from Omaha, Brookings, Vermillion, and of course Minneapolis.” Guzzetta said.

During the “Weekend at The Summit”, current college students can learn more from some of the city’s biggest employers about what they’re looking for from future employees. With alumni panels as well, they can see the path to a career in Sioux Falls as well as what’s in the city for everything outside of the job.

“We’re bringing all of our major networks from healthcare, the financial services industry, and the manufacturing industry and retail. Then we’re going to lift up some of those like the retail sector, our financial services and our construction, and we’re going to have an alumni panel.” Guzzetta said.

So far, Guzzetta said the Development Foundation has seen success from previous years and they expect the same in 2023. She said a number of students registered this year had attending one of their workforce events previously.

“So we need all types and different types of disciplines to bring them here. And this is one of the fun events where we think how successful can we be as employers when we’re engaging these kids.” Guzzetta said.

The events for current college students does require a ticket, and a limited number are available. A schedule of events as well as where to register can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.