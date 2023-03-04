Avera Medical Minute
24/7 news service ‘Local News Live’ launches Monday, March 6

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news never stops even after we’re on the air but we do have you covered.

Starting on Monday, a new era will begin with the relaunch of “Local News Live.” Our national news network which streams online all the time on DakotaNewsNow.com and on your Dakota News Now app.

Local News Live anchor and Dakota News Now National Correspondent Deborah Alfarone joined Sam from the Local News Live studios in Washington, DC. to discuss what to expect from Local News Live.

