Central Lyon to play for Iowa 2A title while Sibley-Ocheyedan comes up just short

By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa State 2A Girls Basketball Championship won’t be a Northwest Iowa affair.

Central Lyon’s girls did advance to Saturday’s title game with a convincing 65-44 win over Pocahontas Area in the semifinals on Friday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. USD commit Addison Klosterbuer led the Lions with 20 points while Desta Hoogendoorn added 19 points and Dionne Jansma scored 12.

The Lions trailed by two after one quarter but outscored Pocahontas 52-29 the rest of the way to improve to 24-0 on the season.

They’ll look to complete a perfect season tomorrow at 4:45 PM when they play Dike-New Hartford in the championship game. The Wolverines prevented an all-Northwest Iowa final by holding off a furious Sibley-Ocheyedan rally to win 61-56 in the other semifinal.

The Generals trailed by nine after a quarter, as many as 15 in the second quarter and were down 36-23 at half. They’d storm back and pull to within one late in the fourth quarter before running out of gas falling to the 25-1 Wolverines.

Marisaa Ackerman led the Generals with 14 points. Bria Wasmund added 13 and Madison Brouwer had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Dike-New Hartford’s Payton Petersen led all scorers with 28 points.

Sibley-Ocheyedan finishes 22-4.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

