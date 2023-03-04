Avera Medical Minute
Embe hosts FIRST® LEGO® League state championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Embe hosted a FIRST® LEGO® League state championship in South Dakota today at the Elmen Center on Augustana’s campus.

More than 30 volunteers worked with 240 team members to make the event come together.

During the competition, teams were judged in three areas: project, robot design and core values.

They also work to code and program a LEGO robot that navigates the missions of a robot game.

According to the organizers, the goal of LEGO League is to inspire young people towards roles in science, technology and innovation.

“When you ask them in a competition, what job that they want to do after being involved in FIRST® LEGO® League and they just come up with all different kinds of careers that they never thought about before,” said Carol Opp, a competition volunteer. “They realize that “I’m good at this, I’m going to look into this!” It makes them think beyond today and into their future.”

As part of the competition, teams research and develop a solution to a real-world problem. this season, the kids examined renewable energy.

