Fourth annual Women’s Day of Service building hygiene kits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the community gathered to assemble more than 2,000 kits to help support women and mothers without access to basic hygiene and postpartum products.

Several area businesses stepped in to help donate the items that were used to assemble the kits.

“In an economic downturn and with inflation and supply chain shortages, it’s tough for Americans right now. Their pocketbooks are really hurting,” said Heather Krause, Women’s Day of Service Founder. “A lot of these products cost a lot of money, especially when we’re talking about feminine and menstrual hygiene products. We’re just trying to fill a gap in that availability for people that just don’t have the means to get that.”

Today was the fourth time that Women’s Day of Service has taken place in Sioux Falls, in total they made 2,600 hygiene kits.

