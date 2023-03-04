Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fourth annual Women’s Day of Service building hygiene kits

On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the...
On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the community gathered to assemble more than 2,000 kits to help support women and mothers without access to basic hygiene and postpartum products.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Embe hosted the annual Women’s Day of Service, an event where members of the community gathered to assemble more than 2,000 kits to help support women and mothers without access to basic hygiene and postpartum products.

Several area businesses stepped in to help donate the items that were used to assemble the kits.

“In an economic downturn and with inflation and supply chain shortages, it’s tough for Americans right now. Their pocketbooks are really hurting,” said Heather Krause, Women’s Day of Service Founder. “A lot of these products cost a lot of money, especially when we’re talking about feminine and menstrual hygiene products. We’re just trying to fill a gap in that availability for people that just don’t have the means to get that.”

Today was the fourth time that Women’s Day of Service has taken place in Sioux Falls, in total they made 2,600 hygiene kits.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
DEVELOPING: First responders on the scene at Huset’s Speedway after incident
A Facebook post on grocery dividers by meteorologist Ryan Vaughan from KAIT, a Gray Television...
Meteorologist’s Facebook post on grocery dividers sparks wild debate
Police: Two arrested in overnight burglary in Sioux Falls
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence

Latest News

According to the organizers, the goal of LEGO League is to inspire young people towards roles...
Embe hosts FIRST® LEGO® League state championship
The gym hosted a USA Climbing competition, the first competition of it’s kind to ever take...
Frontier Climbing hosts first climbing competition in South Dakota
A variety of specialty exhibits were set up including shucking corn, planting flower seeds,...
Washington Pavilion hosts free event to celebrate agriculture
Since 2012, March has been recognized as “Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month,” meant to bring...
March is ‘Pregnancy After Loss Awareness Month’